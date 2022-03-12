Sadhguru to visit Guyana today as part ‘Save Soil’ movement

Sadhguru with Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Brown (Photo: Antigua Newsroom)

Fresh off the heels of his scintillating performance at this year’s MahaShivRatri celebrations in India on March 1, Soca superstar Machel Montano will join renown Yogi, Sadhguru, on the Caribbean leg of the mystic’s global tour to promote Conscious Planet’s Save Soil movement.

This is Sadhguru’s first multi-island tour of the Caribbean, and the two will visit Antigua, Guyana and Barbados to meet with those countries’ leaders, to raise awareness and to encourage government policy action to revitalize soil.

Montano and Sadhguru are currently in Antigua where they will both attend the West Indies v England Test match at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. Sadhguru will address the cricket audience on the Save Soil Movement and the urgent need to address the destruction of one of the world’s most basic, yet most precious assets – soil.

Montano is expected to perform the Soil Song anthem and his collaboration with Marge Blackman entitled !Touch the Ground”, a Soca composition dedicated to the Save Soil movement, which he premiered at MahaShivRatri, performing before more than 120 million people – in-person and online.

On Friday (March 11th), Montano and Sadhguru will visit the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne, where Sadhguru will join the PM to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to promote soil health and soil protection in that country.

From Antigua, the two will head to Guyana where they will meet with President Irfaan Ali and other members of the government and visit the world-famous Kaieteur Falls. From there, the Conscious Planet Save Soil tour will head to Barbados for a meeting with Prime Minister Mia Mottley and other government leaders.

“I am extremely pleased and honoured to join Sadhguru on his Caribbean visit as we meet with leaders and engage in discussions on Save Soil. Our region is blessed with so many natural resources and we must do our part to protect them for the generations to come,” Montano said.

The soca star became an ambassador of the Save Soil movement as part of his own journey to greater spirituality and awareness. Montano recently completed a seven-month Sadhanapada programme at the Isha Yoga Center, under the tutelage of Sadhguru.

“Machel’s support for the Save Soil movement is much appreciated. We look forward to visiting the Caribbean region together and are thankful for the overwhelming support we have already received from the region,” said Sadhguru.

Montano is working with Conscious Planet to engage other governments and agencies in the region, including organisations in Trinidad and Tobago. This will be an ongoing programme so expect to hear more on this. (Antigua Newsroom)