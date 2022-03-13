Sadhguru and team visit Kaieteur Falls

Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond with Sadhguru at the Kaieteur Falls on Saturday (OP Photo)

World-famous yoga and spiritual master, Sadhguru and Trinidadian Soca Artiste and yogi, Machel Montano along with their team visited the majestic Kaieteur Falls during a one-day visit to Guyana.

They were accompanied by Minister of Tourism, Oneidge Walrond, Oneidge Walrond, and a local team.

Sadhguru, who is the founder of the Isha Foundation, is spearheading the Save Soil Movement through a world tour to raise awareness on soil revitalisation. On the Caribbean leg of the tour, he is being accompanied by Montano, who is also a practising yogi.

On Saturday, Sadhguru signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Guyana on soil cooperation before making a presentation on the importance of soil sustainability later in the day at the National Cultural Centre.

The MOU focuses on preserving Guyana’s soil, which is in keeping with the country’ Low Carbon Development Strategy.

Here are some photos, provided by the Office of the President, from Sadhguru and his team’s visit to Kaieteur Falls: