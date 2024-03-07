Saddam Hussain ends meeting with GTU to ‘consult’ with superiors

Mere hours after a meeting between the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Ministry of Education began regarding salary increases for teachers, Inews understands that the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Saddam Hussain abruptly ended the meeting to “consult” with his superiors.

Inews was informed that the CEO could not agree with the proposal put forward by the GTU and as such told the meeting that he needed to consult with the hierarchy of the Education Ministry.

The meeting is expected to reconvene at 14:00h by which time, the CEO would have done his consultation. The GTU has echoes its dissatisfaction with the first session between the two parties.