Russian missiles land in Poland, killing two – reports

Smoke rose in the distance near Poland’s border with Ukraine on Tuesday

[BBC] Two people have been killed in Poland after dozens of missiles were launched at targets across Ukraine, unconfirmed reports say.

There has been no official confirmation of what happened close to the country’s border with Ukraine.

Poland’s Bureau of National Security is meeting in an emergency session.

Russian state media are already hinting that it was in fact Ukrainian, and not Russian, missiles that hit Polish territory. These allegations are unsubstantiated.

State news agency Ria Novosti quoted a Russian “military expert” who claimed that Russian cruise missiles “would not have been able to reach Polish territory, but Ukrainian S-300 [surface-to-air] missile systems, functioning abnormally, could”.

Several pro-Kremlin Telegram channels published similar claims.