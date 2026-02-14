Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,452 

Over 40 bills to be tabled as govt advances sweeping legislative agenda – AG Nandlall

Housing Ministry boosting capacity to ensure quality houses are built, tackle fraud

EU, OACPS fund workshop to enhance sustainable agricultural practices in Guyana

$900M to fund Men on Mission this year

WCD man stabbed to death

Small and medium-sized gold miners in Reg. 7 earned $88B in revenues last year – Pres. Ali