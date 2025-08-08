Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,261 

Over 180 teachers granted duty-free concessions under multi-year agreement

Construction nearing completion on Kwebanna Secondary School

Guyana in talks with China, South Korea on defence training, equipment acquisitions

Development continues after Sept. 1 under a PPP/C Govt - PM Phillips

Opportunities in O&G, business, tourism, health & education on the rise for Reg. 6 – Dr Ashni Singh

Secretariat for Global Biodiversity Alliance to be established in Georgetown