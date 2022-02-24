Russia/Ukraine: Guyana supports UN efforts to cease threat to int’l peace

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022

The Government of Guyana’s Statement on the situation in Ukraine

The Government of Guyana is gravely concerned over the recent military intervention in violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy.

The Government of Guyana deplores the threat or use of force in the conduct of international relations and urges a peaceful resolution of the differences that currently exist, in consonance with the rule of international law and the provisions of the United Nations Charter.

The current military action in Ukraine is contrary to the principles of respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty and the non interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state.

The aggression against Ukraine is a threat to the region and countries everywhere. The Government of Guyana supports the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General to bring a speedy resolution to the situation in Ukraine and cease the threat to international peace and security.

The Government of Guyana fully aligns itself with the statements issued by CARICOM on the 14th February 2022 and 24th February 2022.