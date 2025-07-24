From insulting voters to empty promises, Opposition setting stage for its own defeat - AG Injury setbacks shape WI T20I squad to face Pakistan Reg. 2 farmers to get more support for rice industry &amp; crop diversification - Jagdeo Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph among headline picks in Essequibo zone for Kares T10 Laura George named PM candidate for AFC New block at Yarrowkabra Nursery School commissioned
Rush Sports named official broadcaster of CPL, WCPL

06 August 2025
GEORGETOWN, GUYANA - OCTOBER 04: Players of Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrate the wicket of Kadeem Alleyne of Barbados Royals during the Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League semi final match between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium on October 04, 2024 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen - CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

RUSH Sports has been confirmed as the official Caribbean broadcaster of the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

This year’s CPL will feature 34 electrifying matches from August 14 to 21 September, showcasing world-class cricket across the Caribbean. The WCPL will bring even more excitement with seven high-stakes clashes scheduled between September 6 and 17, 2025.

Fans can look forward to seeing some of the biggest stars in world cricket in action across iconic Caribbean venues in Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago.

The men’s tournament boasts a stellar lineup including Quinton de Kock, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, and Rovman Powell, promising top-tier competition at the Biggest Party in Sport.

On the women’s side, Hayley Matthews, the world’s premier all-rounder, will aim to lead the Barbados Royals to a third consecutive title. She’ll face tough competition from stars such as Deandra Dottin and Shabnim Ismail, ensuring fierce battles on the field.

As the Caribbean’s premier destination for sports, RUSH Sports brings fans closer to the action through its two 24/7 linear channels – available across the region on all major pay-tv platforms and through affiliate TV Everywhere services.

