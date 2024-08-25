Rupununi ranch manager nabbed with illegal gun, ammo

Sam Melville, a 44-year-old Manager employed at the Markanata Ranch in Central Rupununi, Region Nine, was arrested by Police at about 00:30hrs this morning (Sunday, August 25th, 2024) after he was found with an unlicensed firearm and a live round of ammunition. The Police ranks, acting on information received, went to a bar (Mountain Stream Lounge) located at St. Ignatius Village in Central Rupununi, where they contacted Melville.

At the time, Sam Melville, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, was seen dressed in short brown pants with a black object suspected to be that of a firearm tucked in his left side pants waist.

The ranks approached him and identified themselves as Police. Melville was questioned as to whether he was the holder of a firearm license, to which he said ‘No’.

Police took away the firearm from him, after which it was ‘cleared’ by one of the ranks, and one live 9mm round was found in the magazine.

Melville was cautioned about the allegation of ‘Possession of Firearm and Ammunition without License’. He claimed he got the firearm from his boss, Chris Moses, to protect the Ranch. He was questioned as to the whereabouts of his ‘boss’, and Melville claimed he was somewhere in Georgetown.

Melville was arrested and escorted to Lethem Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition.