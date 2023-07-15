Rupununi cowboy fatally shot at ranch

The body of Louis Phillips, a 24-year-old cowboy from Parikwarnawa village in Central Rupununi, Region Nine, was discovered on Sunday with a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident reportedly took place at a privately-owned ranch located approximately 10 miles northwest of Aishalton, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The shooting is believed to be execution-style. The victim’s employer visited the Aishalton Police Station and made a report.

In the rancher’s account of the events leading to the discovery of Phillips’s body, he stated that during a routine visit to his property on July 5, he noticed that several cows were missing from his herd.

Concerned about their whereabouts, he entrusted Phillips with the task of locating them. However, when he returned to the ranch on July 6 around 18:30h, Phillips informed him that the cows had not yet been found. The rancher said he then left Phillips at the ranch and returned to his home in Aishalton village.

However, on Saturday, around 18:00h, the rancher said he returned to the ranch and was shocked to find Phillips’s lifeless body lying in a hammock inside the kitchen. The rancher said he immediately proceeded to the Aishalton Police Station to report the incident.

Following the report, the Police launched an investigation.