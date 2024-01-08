Ruimveldt accident update: 51-Y-O woman dies

The scene of the accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are probing a vehicular accident involving a motorcar and minibus, that occurred on the Ruimveldt Public Road (in the vicinity of the Ruimveldt Police Station) at about 05:23 hrs this morning, which left a 51-year-old woman, Sarah Wilson, dead and several others hospitalised with injuries.

Wilson, at the time of the accident, was a passenger in the front seat of the minibus involved in the crash.

The motorcar, PAD 2018, was at the time being driven by 29-year-old Pream Seecharran of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara, while the minibus BHH 8451 was driven by 54-year-old Rawle McKenzie of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara, along with occupants Sarah Wilson (now-deceased) of Samatta Point, Grove; 31-year-old Javon Bowen of Samatta Point, Grove; 58-year-old Lennox Clementson of Guyhoc Gardens; and 56-year-old Jones McKenzie of Grove Housing Scheme.

Preliminary investigation revealed that motorcar PAD 2018 was proceeding South on the eastern lane of the Ruimveldt Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, and while in the vicinity of ‘Top Point Store’, the driver of the car was negotiating a slight bend and in the process of doing so, the left side front of the motorcar came into contact with a pile of sand situated on the eastern side of the road, then collided with the bridge.

This caused the motorcar to flip several times onto the western carriageway, subsequently colliding with the front portion of the minibus which was proceeding North along the western carriageway of Ruimveldt Public Road.

As a result, the drivers of both vehicles and the minibus passengers all received injuries on their bodies.

The 51-year-old woman (Sarah Wilson) along with the driver of the car, 29-year-old Pream Seecharran, were both picked up by Emergency Medical Technicians and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead on arrival by Doctor Kellman. Her body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Seecharran was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit suffering from head injuries. His condition is regarded as critical.

The other occupants of the minibus were also treated for abrasions on their bodies.Further investigations are in progress.