Ruby Backdam man dies after car plunges into trench

A man was killed on Wednesday morning after the motorcar he was driving ran overboard into the nearby trench along the Ruby Access Road, East Bank Essequibo.

The dead man has been identified as 45-year-old Ravindra Ali of Ruby Backdam, EBE.

According to the police, the accident occurred sometime around 08:10h.

Reports are that Ali was driving his motorcar, PHH 7065, south along the eastern side of Ruby Access Road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the vehicle which turned turtle and ended up in a trench situated on the eastern side of the road.

When the motorcar was taken out of the trench, Ali was seen in the back seat of the car in an unconscious condition.

He was taken out of the vehicle and escorted to Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, and pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Police say several persons were questioned at the scene and in the area but no useful information has been received.

Further investigation is ongoing.