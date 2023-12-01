Rowena Elliot re-elected President of Women’s Chamber of Commerce

Rowena Elliot, re-elected President of WCCIG

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana (WCCIG) hosted its highly anticipated 4th Annual Founders’ Dinner and Awards Ceremony, bringing together distinguished industry leaders, professionals, and trendsetter practitioners for an evening of celebration and networking.

The theme of this year’s event, “Empowering women in leadership; shattering boundaries and charting new horizons,” set the tone for an inspiring evening dedicated to recognising and celebrating the achievements of women in business.

President of the WCCIG, Ms. Rowena Elliot, delivering the open and welcome remarks, stated, “At WCCIG, we are committed to advocating for gender equality in the business world and supporting women entrepreneurs. Tonight’s theme embodies the spirit of our organisation, and we are thrilled to honour outstanding women who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.”

The guest speaker, Deputy Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr. Armstrong Alexis, in delivering his address to the audience, remarked, “In the journey of women’s empowerment, determination to shatter boundaries and chart new horizons is not a destination but a continuous pursuit. Choose to give it your very best, for in doing so, you pave the way for progress…”

Dr. Alexis also charged the Chamber to be your sisters’ keeper. “As we collectively navigate this path, let us remember the importance of being our sisters’ keeper. Nothing is more empowering than the reinforcement from those who understand the challenges and aspire for progress along the paths we tread,” he posited.

The keynote speaker, US Ambassador to Guyana, Amb. Nicole Theriot, delivered a powerful address, emphasising the importance of breaking barriers. She said, “Empowering women is not just a goal; it’s a necessity for the progress of any society. Tonight’s awardees exemplify the resilience and capability of women in leadership roles, and their stories inspire us to continue shattering glass ceilings.”

Ambassador Theriot also commended the Women’s Chamber for its achievements since its birth in 2019 and encouraged the executives and general membership to continue to be champions of change and an empowerment body for women owned businesses in Guyana.The highlight of the evening was the recognition of the awardees:

● Woman in Business Award: Ms. Upasna Mudlier of Denmor Garments (Manufacturers) Inc.● Business Excellence Award: Ms. Shamela John of RESYSCO by SJ.● Entrepreneurial Excellence Award: Ms. Evie Kanhai-Gurchuran of Gurchuran Investments Inc.

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s awards selection process, guided by a committee of board members, ensures a fair and transparent recognition of outstanding individuals and businesses.

In addition to the awards, the event saw the official installation of the new WCCIG Board of Executives for the year 2023-2024, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to excellence and diversity.

The re-elected President Rowena Elliot expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am honoured to continue leading this incredible organisation. Together, with our newly elected board members, we will strive to create a business environment where women can thrive and succeed.”

The newly elected board members include Vice President Aysha Khan, Senior Director for Public Relations Martina Johnson, Senior Director of Business Diversity Shevion Sears, Secretary Josephine Tapp, Treasurer Shamela John, and Director of Outreach, Events, and Fundraising Lisa Mohamed.

The 4th Annual Founders’ Dinner was not only a celebration of achievements but also a testament to the WCCIG’s dedication to empowering women in leadership roles and fostering a supportive business community. The event was held at the Marriott Hotel.