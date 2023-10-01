Rotary Club collects 67 units of blood during State House drive

President Dr Irfaan Ali with members of the Rotary Club and other volunteers at Saturday’s blood drive held at State House

In direct response to a current shortage at the National Blood Bank, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Saturday hosted the Rotary Club of Georgetown’s blood drive at State House.

Through the drive, the Rotary Club managed to secure over 67 units of blood through donations from dozens of participants.

President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, Devindra Kissoon disclosed that the life-saving initiative, which ran from 09:00h to 15:00h, was a “huge success” and will impact more than 200 lives.

President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, Devindra Kissoon donating blood on Saturday

“[These] donations will make a real difference in the lives of individuals in our community who depend on blood transfusions for their health and well-being,” the Club President stated.

Kissoon expressed his gratitude to all participants and donors for making it an extremely successful event. He also extended his gratitude to President Irfaan Ali for his unbridled support, by not only encouraging donors but providing lunch for over 100 persons.

According to a post on President Ali’s Facebook page, some 46 members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) including Presidential Guards and Police in training participated in the drive and donated units of blood.

During Saturday’s exercise, blood pressure and blood sugar testing were also available for participants.

The Rotary Club of Georgetown has a long history of serving the community, and making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

Some of the Joint Services Ranks who participated in the Blood Drive

It said blood donation is a simple yet incredibly powerful way to give back and support local hospitals and healthcare systems. In the past, the Rotary Club has partnered with the Rotaract Club of Georgetown and Rotaract Club of the University of Guyana.

“Donating blood is a noble act that can save lives. Every drop of blood has the potential to make a difference for someone in a medical crisis. Your donation can help accident victims, surgical patients, cancer patients, and those with chronic illnesses. By participating in our blood drive, you are directly contributing to the well-being of your fellow community members,” the Club had said prior to Saturday’s drive.

The Rotary Club of Georgetown is a dedicated group of professionals and community leaders who are committed to serving the local community through various initiatives and projects. With a focus on fellowship, service, and community engagement, they work together to make Georgetown a better place for all.