The lifeless body of 34-year-old Kaioume Baksh called “Kaioume”, a laborer of New Market Street Rose Hall Town Corentyne Berbice was discovered on Sunday evening with suspected stab wounds.

The body was reportedly found in a pool of blood at about 22:30h at Portuguese Quarters Corentyne Berbice, in the vicinity of a popular Night Club by a security officer who contacted the police.

Investigations are ongoing.