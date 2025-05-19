Ronald Fenty – 7 Fast Facts About His Life and Legacy 

News Americas, New York, NY, May 31, 2025: Ronald Fenty, the father of global music icon and National Hero Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has reportedly passed away at the age of 70, following a brief illness in Los Angeles, according to reports from Starcom Network News in Barbados.

FLASHBACK – Ronald Fenty (L) and Monica Braithwaite arrive at Rihanna’s First Annual Diamond Ball at The Vineyard on December 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Here are fast facts about the Barbadian patriarch whose life story has been as complex as it was influential:

Ronald Fenty was born in 1954 in Barbados, where he raised his family with then-wife Monica Braithwaite. The couple lived in a small bungalow in Bridgetown, on a street now famously renamed Rihanna Drive.

Fenty was the father of six children, including Rihanna, Rajad, and Rorrey Fenty from his marriage to Braithwaite, and Jamie, Samantha, and Kandy Fenty from previous relationships. He was also a grandfather to Rihanna’s 2 children.

Ronald Fenty attends the Wayke Up fundraiser at Sofitel Hotel on December 14, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Rihanna, born in 1988, lived in Barbados until the age of 16. She shared a modest home with her parents and siblings. Ronald and Monica officially divorced in 2002, when Rihanna was 14.

Fenty’s relationship with Rihanna was filled with both love and strain. After Rihanna was assaulted in 2009, Fenty made headlines for speaking to the media without her consent—something she later called “really strange.” They experienced periods of estrangement and reconciliation over the years.

Rihanna has publicly spoken about the difficulties in her parents’ marriage, citing domestic abuse and her father’s struggles with addiction. These experiences shaped her childhood, leading to physical symptoms like chronic headaches during stressful periods.

Despite past issues, Rihanna revealed in a 2012 interview with Oprah that she had “repaired” her relationship with her father. However, in 2019, she sued him for allegedly misusing her name through a company he founded, Fenty Entertainment. The lawsuit was dismissed just before trial in 2021.

Ronald Fenty passed away in Los Angeles, reportedly with family by his side. Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her third child, has not yet issued a public statement. While their journey was marked by ups and downs, Fenty remained a significant figure in the life of one of the world’s most influential artists.