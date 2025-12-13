“Ron Robinson was a son of Guyana whose voice became part of our nation’s soul – Pres. Ali

Full tribute below:

For decades, Guyanese awoke to his mellifluous tones guiding us into each new day with trademark wit, unvarnished intelligence, and a rare grace that only true masters of the craft possess.

He was not merely a broadcaster; he became for years a companion to households across the land, a trusted presence whose words soothed, entertained, enlightened, and inspired.

In the theatre his artistry lit our stages, his timing sharpened our laughter, and his creativity gave life to productions that have become woven into our cultural memory. Through his involvement with The Link Show, No Big Thing and Stretched Out Magazine and other beloved satirical productions, he held up a mirror to our society. He did so with gentleness, humour and fun, reminding us of our flaws and our forgotten strengths.

There was a time in our history when speaking truth came with risks. In that difficult season, Ron Robinson lent his voice to the national call for democracy. He understood the sacred duty of those gifted with a platform to defend the dignity of the people and the promise of the nation.

Ron Robinson elevated broadcasting, refining it with a mastery that few have ever matched. His impeccable elocution and faultless pronunciation set a gold standard for broadcasting. His work on the stage laid a sturdy foundation upon which our dramatists continue to build.

It was my honour to have presented to him the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to broadcasting and the arts.

On behalf of the Government of Guyana, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, and to the countless admirers—here at home and across our far-flung diaspora—who remember his unforgettable, unmistakable voice, a voice that carried our stories, our humour, our struggles, and our hopes.

May his memory remain as enduring as his contributions, and may his spirit continue to echo in every corner of Guyanese culture that he helped shape with such brilliance and devotion.”