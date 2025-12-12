Rodrigues reaffirms Govt’s strong support for private sector

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, has reiterated that the PPP/C Government remains open, accommodating, and fully supportive of the private sector and all private sector organisations.

She made the remarks while addressing the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 136th Awards Presentation and Gala Dinner on Thursday evening at the Marriott Hotel.

“Our stewardship as a government has been characterised by strong support for the private sector, including micro and small enterprises, and we have backed this support with policy approaches designed to incentivise investment and encourage business expansion and diversification,” Minister Rodrigues told the audience.

The minister highlighted the strong collaboration between the ministry and the GCCI, citing the amendment of the Green Economy Committee to include tourism, as well as the Chamber’s active involvement in GuyExpo.

While outlining the significant economic progress Guyana has made over the past five years under President Irfaan Ali, Minister Rodrigues reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to removing barriers and creating an enabling environment for business growth. She pointed to several emerging investment opportunities, including the recently issued Expressions of Interest for eco-lodges and tourism-related ventures.

She also emphasised the growing potential of the orange economy as a new growth pole and encouraged the GCCI to identify avenues within the creative industry that would benefit its members.

Minister Rodrigues noted the continued support provided by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards to help businesses strengthen their systems and meet international requirements.

Additionally, she announced the implementation of the National Standardization Strategy for 2026–2028, set to begin in January 2026. The strategy, she explained, will provide the necessary framework to address institutional and legal gaps, ensuring national standards facilitate trade, promote environmental responsibility, and support technological advancement.

“The groundwork has been laid, and the enabling environment is in place. Your government has done the heavy lifting. What is required now is the determination to take advantage of the possibilities,” she stressed.

“Our business landscape has changed dramatically in the last five years. Imagine what the next five years will bring as we prepare for one million annual visitors and three million airport passengers. These are not theoretical projections. They represent tangible opportunities that will drive growth in all sectors,” the minister added.