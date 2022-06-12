Roddy Ricch Arrested On Gun Charges Derails Governor’s Ball Performance

Rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested on gun charges on Saturday night as he was on the way to the Governors Ball, where he was listed as a headlining act.

Ahead of the event beginning, the Governor’s Ball left a tweet announcing the rapper’s no-show without more detail.

“Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today,” the tweet read.

TMZ first reported the rapper’s arrest stating that he was booked by officers after a loaded gun was found by security at an event checkpoint.

Per the police report, a “large capacity magazine and nine rounds of ammunition” were found in the rapper’s car.

Many of Roddy Ricch’s fans were only aware that the rapper wouldn’t be at the event after arriving and waiting. A sign at the front stage read, “unfortunately, this set is no longer taking place.”

Meanwhile, Ricch and two other persons in his vehicle were arrested, and the rapper was slapped with four charges. These are possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession thereof, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.

There is no word yet from Roddy Ricch’s team or management.

As for the Governor’s Ball, the event appeared to go on even though Ricch is the second major act booked by the event to drop out.

Earlier on Friday, the Migos pulled out of the performance as they were in the middle of breaking up and wouldn’t appear as a group. However, representatives for Migos said the group had a scheduling conflict with a movie Quavo is part of.

Roddy Ricch was still in custody until Sunday and is unlikely to get bond before appearing in court for arraignment for the charges this week.