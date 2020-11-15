Next Post

Guyana records 139 COVID-19 death

Sun Nov 15 , 2020
The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of November 14 2020, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of death…

You May Like

Next Post

Guyana records 139 COVID-19 death

Sun Nov 15 , 2020
The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of November 14 2020, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of death…

You May Like