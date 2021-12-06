Robbery convict faces retrial for murder of prison inmate

Teon Smith

Robbery convict Akeem Edwards, who is accused of killing his fellow prison inmate, Teon Smith, is facing his second trial for the offence at the Essequibo High Court.

It is alleged that on September 14, 2014, in the county of Essequibo, Edwards murdered Smith who was only 21. The accused was arraigned before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.

State Counsel Tiffini Lyken, who is appearing for the prosecution, is expected to call 12 witnesses, the majority of whom are prison officers.

According to reports, Smith was stabbed to death by Edwards during an argument at the Mazaruni Prison. It was reported that the incident escalated when Smith went to retrieve a cell phone from a known hiding spot but could not find it.

Smith then accused Edwards of removing the phone. It was reported that during the lunch break at the penitentiary, Edwards armed himself with a knife and dealt Smith several stabs about his body.

The injured inmate was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

At the time of his demise, Smith was serving a five-year prison sentence for armed robbery. His alleged killer was also serving a sentence for the same offence.