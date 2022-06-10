Roads in G/town, EBD to be widened to address bottlenecks

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar at the community outreach in Leonora, Region Three.

Cognisant that the existing width of roads is not adequate for the ever-increasing traffic, the government will be embarking on a massive road-widening project.

This was announced by Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar, on Thursday.

While more persons are now able to purchase their own motor vehicles, thus improving their livelihoods, Minister Indar noted, this is contributing to traffic congestion, especially at certain parts of the roadway, where there are bottlenecks/chokepoints.

He referred to those at Grove and Eccles on the East Bank of Demerara (ECD), as well as many across the capital city of Georgetown.

With the massive development Guyana is projected to undergo from its oil and gas sector, he said, the government will invest in opening out those chokepoints and constructing connector roads, so that people can move freely.

For example, the Minister explained, road-widening works will commence on the road at Grove leading to Good Success, EBD, and it will be paved all the way to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, EBD.

According to the Minister, by the end of this year, the government is hoping to finalise funds to put out tenders for the paving of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The chokepoint at the La Penitence Road which leads into Albouystown, Georgetown will also be widened to three lanes.

Widening works will also be done at Cemetery Road, Georgetown, which will see the addition of two to three more lanes to accommodate more traffic onto the Back Road.

Similar works will be done on the road by the Russian Embassy in Georgetown, which when completed would allow for four lanes of traffic to come from Conversation Tree, Greater Georgetown and onto Dury Lane, Campbellville Georgetown.

While these are among the plans to divert traffic in the city, Minister Indar also briefly outlined plans to improve the country’s highway systems in Berbice; Region Three: Essequibo Islands-West Demerara; and Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). He pointed out that the new road network would allow for the setting up of new gas stations and businesses in the communities.

“The wider economic trajectory is something that we have to be proud to be a part of now as a Guyanese. As a person who was born and raised in Guyana, we should be proud of where Guyana is now, and where it is going,” the Minister added.

These road works tie into the Government’s infrastructural development agenda that is linked to other transformational projects. They will provide easier access, and reduce traffic congestion.