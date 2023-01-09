Road fatalities dip drastically in 2022 – Lowest on record in 15 years Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbados has set a new record for the lowest number of road fatalities in a year.

In 2022, road fatalities stood at nine when the year closed on December 31, 2022. This total is according to the Barbados Police Force. Police Public Information Officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss gave Loop News the final tally for last year.

Looking at stats from police and the Barbados Road Safety Association over the past 15 years, prior to 2022, there has been no single-digit tally for more than a decade. The second-lowest total was 10 in 2016.

In 2018 there were 24 road fatalities and in 2017 there were 28. The years 2012 and 2017 tie for the second-highest number of road deaths in one year at 28.

In 2007, 38 deaths were recorded. The Joe’s River Forest mass casualty incident happened in 2007.

The year 2023 is still in single digits in January, and the island has already recorded its first road fatality in St James, where a 50-year-old British visitor, a pedestrian at the time, lost his life when struck by a motor car.

