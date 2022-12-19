River visit ends in tragedy: Man and child drowns in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

A man and a child are suspected to have drowned at a river in Mullet Hall, Chapelton in Clarendon on Friday, December 16.

The deceased are: 34-year-old Remo Douglas, a warehouse operator of Bedford Street in the United Kingdom and Danks-Savoy district, Chapelton in Clarendon, and 11-year-old Brehania Syndale of Hill Avenue, Kingston 11

Reports from the Chapelton Police are that at about 1:30 pm, Brehania went swimming in the river when she allegedly got into difficulties. Douglas attempted to rescue her when he also got into difficulties.

Both of them were fished from the water by a resident who was in the vicinity. The Police were summoned and they were transported to the hospital where both were pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.