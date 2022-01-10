Rihanna’s ‘ANTI’ Re-Enters The Billboard 200 Chart For Its 6th Year Straight

Rihanna’s 6-year-old album ANTI is back on the 200 Chart.

Thirsty for music from the fashion mogul, Rihanna fans have once again pushed the album into top streaming mode, and it re-entered the Billboard 200 chart for the sixth consecutive year. As a result, Rihanna began trending on Twitter on Monday morning as fans shared their love for her last studio album and yearned for new music from the artist.

Billboard confirmed the news that the album re-entered the 200 Chart, as the album has now spent a record-breaking 297 weeks on the chart.

ANTI debut at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 chart but quickly climbed to No. 1 and is now a Platinum-selling album. It’s also the last album Rihanna has released as she focuses more on the business side of things and growing her vast Savage X Fenty billionaire brand.

The song is widely acclaimed for its performance and has won several notable awards, including Favorite Soul/R&B Album at the 2016 American Music Awards, several nominations including Top R&B Album at the 2016 and 2017 Billboard Music Awards, as well as Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Recording Package at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

However, despite predictions, the album was not nominated for Album of the Year by the Grammy’s, leading to fans calling for the boycott of the Grammy’s.

There were also several notable nominations from the album, including “Work” for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, “Needed Me” for Best R&B Performance, and “Kiss It Better” for Best R&B Song at the 59th Grammy Awards.

The album has also been named among the greatest albums of the 2010 decade, receiving commendations from Rolling Stone and Billboard for the 100 Greatest Albums of the 2010s and The 100 Best Albums of the 2010s, respectively.

Rihanna has been teasing new music since 2019, but the album has been shrouded in secrecy. The project, which is said to be a dancehall type album, has been spoken about though by the likes of Shaggy, who said he was asked to audition for the album, among others.