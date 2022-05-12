Rice farmer dies in Mahaicony accident

Ryan Arjune

A 26-year-old rice farmer of Quakers Hall, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is now dead following an accident this morning which occurred along the Mahaicony Public Road in the vicinity of Bushy Park.

Dead is Ryan Arjune, who is also a welder.

Reports are that Arjune was driving a motorcar when another vehicle, which was travelling behind him, jammed into the rear of his car.

This caused Arjune to lose control of his vehicle and crashed into another car that was heading in the opposite direction.

As a result of the three-vehicle collision, several other persons received injuries about their bodies.

Investigations are ongoing.