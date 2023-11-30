Reunited, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Back Together At Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Premiere

SnowFall actor Damson Idris and model Lori Harvey appear to be making up as they were spotted out together on what seems like a date less than a month after they announced their breakup.

It’s unfinished business between the couple, who began dating late last year, or at least that’s what fans thought after they were reportedly out on a date at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour Concert Film premiere this past weekend.

According to PEOPLE, Lori Harvey, 26, and Damson Idris, 29, arrived at the event together and sat side by side during the film’s posh premiere, which saw Queen Bey herself attending along with almost everyone important in Hollywood, including Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and former Destiny’s Child members, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

The tabloid’s sources claimed that Lori and Damson did not “look happy,” but they appeared as if they were still together, and at the end of the show, they left together.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey / Instagram @damsonidris

The latest sighting comes just weeks after Lori and Damson released a joint statement announcing that they had broken up. At the time, there were many speculations that they were no longer together as they both removed each other’s photos from their IG accounts.

“We are at a point in our lives where our paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,” the joint statement read.

Damson and Lori have been dating for just about a year at the time of breaking up. It’s unclear if this is just a friendly outing or if they could be reconciling. Either way, fans reacted to the reports that they could be back together.

“Uh oh. She never spins the block. Let’s goooo,” one fan said. “She double-backed she must really like him,” another said about Lori’s notorious dating life.

“Now he’s on a different level than the rest! She ain’t never spin the block before…. Why do I know this?” another added.

Lori Harvey previously dated Michael B. Jordan, Diddy, Future, Trey Songz, and Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay.