Retired Policeman Dies 3 months after crash

Retired Policeman Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle Last November:

Retired police inspector James Clarke died in hospital on Wednesday, some three months after he was hit by a vehicle in the Five Islands area.

He had been doing his morning walk when he was struck by the vehicle.

Clarke had only recently retired from the force.

Police say the continuing investigation will determine whether charges will be laid against the motorist involved in the incident

