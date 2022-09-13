Retired cop arrested after businessman kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigating the alleged abduction and armed robbery of 35-year-old Jagdesh Mangal, a businessman of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara which occurred on Monday night at a popular bar located at Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The man was allegedly robbed of $3.6M worth of gold and diamond jewellery by two suspects who remain at large.

Reports are that the victim and suspects are known to each other and they have an ongoing dispute over a sum of money.

This publication understands that the businessman was at the bar imbibing, when the two suspects, along with a retired cop showed up in a vehicle.

The men then exited the car, approached the victim and the two suspects began punching the him about his body. The retired policeman was reportedly heard telling the suspects to take the victim away, after which the man was forced into the back seat of the vehicle.

The victim further claimed that while in the vicinity of Vlissengen Road, one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and relieved him of the jewellery.

The victim claimed that he was taken to the home of one of the perpetrators in Kitty where he was held at gunpoint and forced to sign a note stating that he owed $900,000 to the suspects.

The businessman was then taken to a hotel on Church Street, where he was ordered out of the vehicle by the two men.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Brickdam Police Station.

The retired policeman was arrested and is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.