World News
‘Result of aid obstruction’: Gaza storm passes, misery remains as 14 killed
13 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 13 Dec 202513 Dec 2025
- The Israeli authorities continue to block the entry of basic shelter materials, fuel and water infrastructure, leaving people in Gaza “exposed to entirely preventable harm” after Storm Byron, says Oxfam.
- The storm has swept across the Gaza Strip over the past few days, killing at least 14 people and injuring others as harsh winds, relentless rain and collapsing structures crush families already displaced by Israel’s devastating assault on the enclave, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Interior and National Security.
Related News
11 December 2025
Myanmar junta’s air attack on hospital kills dozens of people
11 December 2025
Judge rules Trump unlawfully ended FEMA disaster prevention programme
05 December 2025
Famed for sculptural structures, architect Frank Gehry dies at age 96
29 November 2025