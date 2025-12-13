gaza
Palestinians struggle to live under harsh conditions as cold weather damages tents amid Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza on December 12, 2025 [Mahmoud Abu Hamda/Anadolu]

By Maziar Motamedi and Edna Mohamed

Published On 13 Dec 202513 Dec 2025

  • The Israeli authorities continue to block the entry of basic shelter materials, fuel and water infrastructure, leaving people in Gaza “exposed to entirely preventable harm” after Storm Byron, says Oxfam.
  • The storm has swept across the Gaza Strip over the past few days, killing at least 14 people and injuring others as harsh winds, relentless rain and collapsing structures crush families already displaced by Israel’s devastating assault on the enclave, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Interior and National Security.