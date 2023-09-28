Respect for diversity must be a core national value – Pres Ali in Youman Nabi message

President Dr Irfaan Ali

See full statement from President Dr Irfaan Ali on the occasion of Youman Nabi:

I extend heartfelt greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to the Islamic community, on the occasion of Youman Nabi.

Youman Nabi is a special time in the Islamic calendar. At this time, Muslims come together to recall the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (On Whom be Peace), reflecting on his exemplary character, his generosity and his commitment to uniting people.

Youman Nabi is observed with great enthusiasm and devotion. The Islamic community opens its doors to neighbours and friends. It is a time of spiritual reflection, communal prayers, and acts of charity.

As we commemorate the birth and death of the Holy Prophet (On Whom Be Peace), let us reflect on the wisdom of the Holy Quran 6: 108 which advises us:

And do not insult those [who] invoke other than Allah, lest they insult Allah in enmity without knowledge. Thus [will we] have made more pleasing to every community their deeds.”

The Holy Quran urges us to refrain from insulting or disrespecting those who follow different paths and beliefs, emphasising the importance of knowledge and understanding in our interactions with others. This message is particularly relevant in our country where diversity is an asset and unity of paramount importance.

Youman Nabi serves as a reminder that regardless of our individual beliefs, we can come together as one community to celebrate our successes – both individual and collective. Regardless of our differences, we can and must find common cause in uplifting our nation and all its people.

In recent days, we’ve witnessed how much can be achieved when we rally together behind our country. We have experienced the pride and overflowing joy evoked by the success of our cricketers, and how much this success has meant to all our people. Guyanese from all walks of life came together to support their team.

As we observe Youman Nabi, let us continue to come together, supporting each other, egging each other forward, celebrating our successes and respecting our differences. A fitting manner to honour the Holy Prophet (On Whom Be Peace) is to continue to fashion a society in which respect for each other’s beliefs and traditions is not just a principle but a core national value.

May this year’s Youman Nabi remind us of the strength that lies in diversity and unity. Let us continue to unite, learning from each other and celebrating our successes!

A blessed Youman Nabi to all!