Residents complain of delinquent youths, drug abuse during police outreach at No. 65 Village

Senior Police Ranks in Regional Division #6 engaging residents in No. 65 Village

Following up on the promise of continuous police-community engagement made to the residents of No. 65 Village last December, Deputy Commander of Region #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne), Superintendent Ravindra Stanley on Friday led a team of police and other stakeholders on a visit to the community, where they listen to the issues and concerns and most importantly, shared their (police) plan of action to curb crime in the community. Some of the concerns raised by residents include ⁠school dropouts; noise nuisance; ⁠delinquent youths, and drug abuse.

During the interactive session with the residents, Superintendent Stanley and his team elaborated on the following topics: obeying law and order; reporting every matter to the police; ⁠delinquent youths; ⁠building a partnership with the police and members of the community; being our brothers’ keeper, and the role of elders in the community to play a part in moulding youths.