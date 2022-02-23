Republic Day Messages!

firework display flag of guyana

Peoples Progressive Party Civic

On the occasion of Guyana’s 52nd anniversary as a Republic, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to express best wishes to all Guyanese, both at home and in the Diaspora.

As we celebrate yet another national milestone of self-governance, we must feel a sense of collective pride at the state of our nationhood as it enters an unprecedented phase of transformative development.

Following our Party’s return to government, no effort was spared to advance our nation for the betterment of all of our people. The ongoing rapid and holistic national development, driven by our expanding and growing economy, will not only transform the landscape, but will result in vast improvements in the lives of all Guyanese.

With every passing day, our promises to the Guyanese people are being fulfilled, capacity is being built, lives advanced and our country’s international stature continues to grow as global investors partner with us for the realization of our potential.

This is a manifestation of our people-centered approach, unwavering commitment to our people and visionary and responsible leadership by the PPP/C government. These are indeed exciting times for our country and people and our Party remains committed to continue working to enhance the welfare of all.

While, at this point in time, our country is being reopened after almost two years of implemented measures to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional costume and float parade will not be held.

However, this year, we have seen the gradual return of signature events of Mashramani – a heartening move that allows us, despite constraints, to share the pride that is imbued from the colourful and vibrant celebrations associated with Mashramani. The traditional splendor of the multitude of colours splashed to the pulsating beat of music, reflects revelry after hard-work and our rich diversity that define us as a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural nation – a true reflection of the “One Country, One People, One Future” under which we campaigned and the “One Guyana” we endeavor towards.

Fifty-two years ago, the attainment of Republican status heralded self-rule. As we reflect, let’s renew our commitment to collectively work towards building a Guyana we all desire and to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood. Let us work towards removing the barriers of division, recognizing that we are stronger together, as we work to the collective aim of ‘One Guyana’.

Our Party also takes this opportunity to commend the dedication and efforts of all involved in the various activities held across the country to foster the spirit of Mash.

Happy Mashramani to all Guyanese!

Peoples National Congress Reform

The People’s National Congress Reform is pleased to extend greetings and good wishes to all of the people of Guyana as we celebrate the 52nd Anniversary of our Republican status. On this 52nd anniversary, the PNCR believes there is no more fitting message than that given by its Founder Leader – and the main architect of our Republican status – Forbes Burnham, who on the 9th anniversary of the Republic said:

“… we, Guyanese, made the final and decisive ascension of our political and psychological independence by completing severing the remaining constitutional links with the colonial power. For us the coming into being of the Cooperative Republic was the logical culmination of the struggle of independence initiated over 200 years ago by our national hero Coffy in Magdalenenburg, Berbice. But as I have always emphasized, political independence is not an end in itself. Rather, it represents an opportunity to create a society in which all citizens are assured of social and economic justice.”

Today, with the country’s vast oil wealth, the achievement of that social and economic justice is well within reach. For the PNCR, the achievement of social and economic justice must first be driven by a heartfelt and continuous commitment to all Guyanese by their government. It must also be motivated by a genuine desire to deliver on the obligations to citizens enshrined in the Guyana constitution and in the international conventions on socio-economic rights to which Guyana is a signatory. Guyanese today do not see that drive and commitment in the present PPP regime.

As such, the PNCR takes this opportunity to sign on to a Contract with Guyana to urgently create a society based on guaranteed political, social, and economic rights—such as those enshrined in Article 40 of the Guyana constitution which grants citizens the “right to a happy, creative, and productive life, free from hunger, ignorance and want.” Guyana stands at a pivotal point. Far less time than another 52 years is required to create a society free of poverty, inequality, exclusion, and injustice.

On this auspicious day, the PNCR recommits to the grand objectives of those who ensured that Guyana, on 23rd February, 1970, “made the final and decisive ascension of our political and psychological independence” and who placed us on a path of national self-determination and reconstruction. On this day, we must also pay homage to all those who fought for freedom and independence over the centuries with great courage and great sacrifice, especially the Great Coffy in Berbice in 1763, whose revolution inspired the choice of February 23rd and who continues to inspire us today. Good wishes to all.

Alliance For Change

The Alliance For Change extends greetings to all Guyanese on the occasion of Guyana’s 52nd Anniversary as a Cooperative Republic. Republic Day or Mashramani as it is more commonly known has become for our nation a time of celebration and taking pride in nationhood.

Regretfully, this year, the traditional road bands and costume float parade has again been set aside due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Nevertheless, let us take the opportunity to remind ourselves that we are a strong people capable of overcoming any challenge that face us as a sovereign nation.

Mashramani 2022 comes at a time of significant hardship for many of our people, especially those of low or modest income, when the price of every commodity has escalated beyond the reach of many families, when the divide between the ‘haves’ and the ‘have not’ is growing wider. In these circumstances it is understandable why many ask, “What is there to celebrate?”

In these circumstances, the Alliance For Change reminds that we are a people, born of great sacrifice, our ancestors shed their blood that we may inherit this fertile and resource rich land. Let us resolve ourselves to make this land of our birth a better place and to fight against oppression and victimization. Let us be resolute in our belief that this country belongs to all of us.

Better must come!

Ethnic Relations Commission

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends Republic Day greetings to all Guyanese – citizens who represent many cultures coexisting in one country.

The ERC recognizes that 52 years ago, in 1970, an independent Guyana took the final step towards republicanism. It paved the way for the country to remove the last vestiges of colonial rule, and to freely retain the rich cultural heritage of its peoples.

That heritage is celebrated and remains largely intact today, evolving in harmony and side-by-side with each other. The unique Guyanese nation is steadily on a path to further consolidate its cultural gains and freedoms as a Republic.

The Commission fully acknowledges and supports this year’s anniversary theme promoted by the Ministry of Culture: “Mashramani 2022, resolute in building our One Guyana” which smoothly coincides with the ERC’s mandate.

The constitutional body therefore calls on Guyanese to rally around this year’s message and to be free in spirit to attain togetherness. Our ethnic diversity remains alive and continues to blossom as one mixed collection.

While activities for Mashramani have partially returned in the ongoing pandemic, government’s scheduled programme of events on 23rd February gives credit to the important milestone; Guyanese are still able to bond, although in a limited way to observe the Republic anniversary of their country.

Happy Republic Day from the Ethnic Relations Commission!

Guyana Public Service Union

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) wishes to extend best wishes to the Union’s membership and all Guyanese on the 52nd Anniversary of the Country’s attainment of its status as a Republic.

The GPSU notes that the Government of Guyana has ended the COVID-19 curfew, even at a time when Guyana still has a significant number of positive cases and related deaths are still being reported. It also seems that because of the two-year hiatus on extensive recreational events, a series of social activities have been planned to celebrate the Republic Anniversary. Notwithstanding the removal of the curfew, GPSU is calling on all Guyanese, more specifically its members, to be responsible to avoid taking risk and continue safe practices, including social distancing, hand washing and/or sanitization and wearing of protective masks during social activities.

Members are also requested to be cautious of persons with flu like symptoms, as the Omicron and other COVID-19 variants are still spreading and continue to be life threatening.

To protect against serious illness and possibly death, the GPSU encourages all Guyanese to get vaccinated and boosted with a World Health Organization approved vaccines.

During the celebration of this 52nd Republican Anniversary, the Union urges all Guyanese to undertake safe practices and let caution be the watchword.

A safe and happy REPUBLIC ANNIVERSARY to all citizens of Guyana.

Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union

The attainment of republican status now 52 years ago represented the final shedding of our colonial linkages and meant that our country was now truly independent. Though, we became a Republic in February, 1970 we remained within the Commonwealth of Nations – that grouping of former British colonies. This was a major step, following Independence in 1966, and one which was intended to be in the furtherance of our independent status and forging of our nationhood. With this step a President, now elected, became our Head of State and this, with other Constitutional reforms, solidified our independent status.

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) salutes our nation on this important anniversary of Republicanism but takes a sober look at where the Republic stands nearly half a century on. No doubt we made strides in various socio-economic aspects during this time but, we contend, that the economic transformation whereby the masses of Guyanese could experience fully the result of development is still to be achieved. To this day, the economic struggle for a reasonable standard of living continues.

Also, GAWU recognizes that disunity is still among our several vexing realities and, we believe, impacts our society, and contribute to a slowing down of our country’s progress. We urge our leaders, at this time, to recognize this deficit in our society and to consider in a matured, responsible way the need to forge unity which is generally recognized as desirable.

As we celebrate our republican, we recognise that our country is on the cusp of its greatest economic advancement in its post-independent history. It is indeed an exciting time as our people expect, quite reasonably, to benefit from the windfall associated with our patrimony. Alongside this development we cannot ignore the genuine concerns harboured in certain quarters. Undoubtedly, there is need to balance our people’s expectations while keeping an eye on the future. We believe at this time our newfound wealth needs to be utilized in the interest of all Guyanese and not a few if we are to continue to consolidate our gains and build a stronger Guyana for today and tomorrow.

Our observance of republicanism comes at a time when we recollect probably the most naked assault on our democracy. The stark attempt to ignore the collective will of our people represents one of the darkest chapters in our country’s history. Indeed, it reminded of us the fragility of our democracy and the wicked attempts to secure state power. Though we will forever remain disheartened by the dishonest attempts, we again salute the bravery of the many ordinary Guyanese who stood up in defence of our country and its cherished values.

None-the-less, GAWU calls on Guyanese not to abandon hope and unite and struggle for genuine progressive change. As the Anniversary’s Mashramani events take centre-stage, let us celebrate but, bear in mind our responsibilities as citizens of our Republic to bring about enduring prosperity and all-round progress benefitting every Guyanese.

A happy, peaceful Republic Anniversary and Mashramani 2022 to all!

Guyana Trades Union Congress

Guyanese mark our 52nd Republican Anniversary in an atmosphere of social, political and economic uncertainty even as Guyana is now ranked amongst the world’s fastest growing economy. The wealth of this nation and the potential of its people are still to be unleashed in an environment that is not threatening and where some feel excluded.

Whereas the attainment of Republican status signaled the severing of the final yoke of colonial domination, today Guyanese see actions that are signaling return to economic bondage for the vulnerable. And whereas Guyana’s resources are to be exploited, in a sustainable manner, for the benefit of all Guyanese, the society is divided right down the middle.

The right to political self-determination, and the assurance it brought for Guyanese to live in peace and harmony, could only come when all are treated as equals. This is not an unreasonable expectation, for such aspiration is enshrined in Article 13 of the Constitution of Guyana.

The extant article expressly states: – “The principal objective of the system of the State is to establish an inclusionary democracy by providing increasing opportunities for the participation of citizens, and their organisations in the management and decision-making processes of the State, with particular emphasis on those areas of decision-making that directly affect their well-being.”

The Guyana Trades Union Congress urges a redoubling of efforts in embracing and demanding the form of governance as constitutionally prescribed, through appropriate legislation, policies and programmes. We must therefore continue the required hard work to make real the aspiration of “One People, One Nation, One Destiny.”

Guyanese are today reminded of the ‘Song of the Republic’ written by Cleveland W. Hamilton, and composed by Frank Daniels:- –

“From Pakaraima’s peaks of pow’r

To Courentyne’s lush sands,

Her children pledge each faithful hour

To guard Guyana’s lands.

…… ……

We’ll forge a nation’s might soul

Construct a nation’s frame;

Freedom our everlasting goal,

Courage and truth our aim,

…… …..

Unyielding in our quest for peace

Like ancient heroes brave,

To strive and strive and never cease

With Strength beyond the slave.

Your people what soe’er their breed

Their hue or quality,

With one firm never changing creed

The nation’s unity.”

Citizens are therefore being urged to redouble their efforts in the face of growing threats, external and internal, to sow seeds of division, to marginalise and divide us. Together we must aspire. Together we can succeed, providing we are bold and strong in standing by our conviction and principal desire to build one nation from the beautiful mosaic of its diversity.

Happy Anniversary!