Local News
Republic Bank issues fraud alert
15 December 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited has issued a fresh fraud alert, warning customers about a fraudulent online post and questionnaire falsely claiming to be a “Republic Bank Christmas Gift” promotion offering G$600,000, as public concern continues to mount over unauthorised banking transactions reported over several years. In its advisory, the bank made it clear that the […]
