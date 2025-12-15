Man jailed for life after fatally stabbing girlfriend 25 times as she slept Man charged for causing death of 11-Y-O girl Guns, ammo &amp; over $7M in cash seized during police operation in Linden; businessman arrested MoH working to acquire Lenacapavir – revolutionary medication used to prevent HIV Fatal Fyrish accident: Another vehicle was involved - updated police statement US military kills four in latest strike on boat in the C'bean
Republic Bank issues fraud alert

15 December 2025
Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited has issued a fresh fraud alert, warning customers about a fraudulent online post and questionnaire falsely claiming to be a “Republic Bank Christmas Gift” promotion offering G$600,000, as public concern continues to mount over unauthorised banking transactions reported over several years. In its advisory, the bank made it clear that the […]

