Republic Bank CPL: Patriots start season on high with last ball thriller

A thrilling final ball victory for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots over Antigua & Barbuda Falcons kicked off the twelfth iteration of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Patriots captain Andre Fletcher called the coin correctly and elected to field first and South African pace merchant Anrich Nortje, who would play a crucial cameo with the bat later in the game, skittled Falcons opener Teddy Bishop for just 1.

Fakhar Zaman then opened his muscular shoulders, hitting five fours and two sixes in making 43 off 32 balls with Kofi James ably supporting with a 22 off 24.

England’s Sam Billings was spectacularly caught on the boundary rope at deep midwicket, Odean Smith showcasing pristine footwork and clear thinking in juggling the catch to himself on the boundary edge.

The star of the Falcons innings though was 17-year-old Jewel Andrew, who showed maturity beyond his years and an eye-catching talent by striking 50 off just 30 balls to post a challenging target of 163-4 for the Patriots to chase.

An ebb and flow of runs and wickets followed as a dramatic match headed down to the final over and then the final delivery. Nortje held his nerve to get the single needed off Roshon Primus to give the Patriots a last gasp win, they equal their win tally of last year’s tournament after just one game.

Kyle Mayers was awarded Player of the Match for a crucial 39 off 24 balls from number three but when he was dismissed by Mohammad Amir in the 16th over it left the Patriots on 133/6 and with plenty still to do. Despite wickets falling steadily, including two in the final over, the Patriots lower order managed to get over the line and chalk up a win to kick off their campaign.

“I’m happy we won this game” Patriots captain Andre Fletcher reflected in the moments after victory. “I want us to be positive but at the same time, we have to be smart about it. Enjoy the cricket as much as possible, enjoy each other’s success and stick together as a team. Once we do that, we have the personnel to do well.”

The 2024 CPL is up and running and the opening match well and truly whetted the appetite for the next five weeks of action. (CPLT20)