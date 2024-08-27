Republic Bank CPL finals tickets on sale at Box Office from Aug 29

Tickets for the playoff stages of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be on sale at the Guyana Amazon Warriors Box Office, 223-224 Camp Street, Georgetown from 9am on Thursday 29 August. Demand is expected to be very high as the Amazon Warriors look to defend the title they won in 2023.

Purchases will be limited for each customer as follows:

Eliminator – Maximum of 10 tickets per personQualifier 2 – Maximum of 6 tickets per person for the stands, 8 tickets per person for the mound

Qualifier 1 – Maximum of 10 tickets per personFinal – Maximum of 4 tickets per person

Tickets prices are as follows:

Eliminator, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2Mound – GY$3500Orange – GY$6000Red – GY$6500Green – GY$7000

FinalGrass Mound – GY$4000Orange – GY$7500Red – GY$8000Green – GY$8500

The dates for the playoff matches are as follows:Tues 1 OctoberEliminator – 3rd place vs 4th placeWed 2 OctoberQualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd placeFri 4 October Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1Sun 6 October Final – Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2