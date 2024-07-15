Republic Bank 2024 CPL Squads confirmed

See below for a statement from the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on the squads confirmed for the 2024 tournament:

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) squads for the 2024 season have been confirmed following the completion of the player draft.

Kyle Mayers was the first pick of the draft, joining the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. He will be joined at the Patriots by Mikyle Louis, Ryan John and Veerasammy Permaul.

The Saint Lucia Kings welcome USA international Aaron Jones who qualifies to play at the CPL as a local player as he has a Barbados passport. The Kings have also selected Khari Campbell, Johann Jeremiah, Mikkel Govia and Akeem Auguste.

The Barbados Royals have picked Kadeem Alleyne, Isai Thorne and Nathan Sealy to complete their squad while the Guyana Amazon Warriors have selected all-rounders Raymon Reifer and Ronaldo Alimohamed. Matthew Nandu also rejoins the Warriors having been selected in the draft.

The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons picked five players at the draft with Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Jahmar Hamilton, Teddy Bishop and Kofi James joining the newest CPL team. The Trinbago Knight Riders selected Nathan Edward and Shaquere Parris in their emerging player spots.

The 2024 season gets underway on the 29th of August with the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons taking on the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium. The tournament will also visit St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

See below for the full squads of all six teams:

ABOUT THE REPUBLIC BANK CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE:

First started in 2013, the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. The 2024 tournament will take place from 29 August to 6 October. The broadcast and digital viewership in 2023 was 853.5million to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket. Guyana Amazon Warriors are the current Republic Bank CPL champions, and the other franchise teams are Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders.