Remaining black belly sheep from Barbados expected in 2 weeks

With the PPP/C Government’s vigorous efforts to develop the livestock sector, some $177.7 million was allocated to offer extra funding for the promising Black Belly Sheep Project.

During a community outreach at the Enmore Community Centre Ground, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha disclosed that the remaining black belly sheep from the promised 1000 are expected to arrive from Barbados within two weeks.

He noted that the ship is scheduled to leave Guyana on Saturday, for the sheep.“Very shortly, in two weeks, we will receive the entire set of sheep from Barbados to start that programme that the President launched a few months back at the MMA scheme.”This undertaking will also see Guyana integrally involved in the move to reduce Caricom’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

The Minister added, “We want all of the sectors in the country to be robust. We want all sectors to be sustainable and all the sectors to be performing.”

The first 132 black belly sheep arrived in Guyana on August 4. This included 20 rams and 112 ewes. The breed is mainly reared for meat and by-products that are in high demand.Back in August, Mustapha stated that Guyana has enough land, the ideal climate, and all other prerequisites for increasing the production of black belly sheep.

On March 27, President Dr Irfaan Ali launched the project in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). With Region Five being Guyana’s largest livestock producer, the President stated that it could become the livestock capital of the Caribbean Community.

The proposal also fits in with President Ali’s “One Guyana” agenda. Even in the face of the profitable oil and gas sector, the Administration is leading several initiatives to increase production and diversify the economy.