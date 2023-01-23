Relatives Believe Decomposing Body Is Vieux Fort Fisherman – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Family members believe a decomposing body discovered on Sunday at Savannes Bay, Vieux Fort, is Vieux Fort fisherman Harris Jordon.

Police have not officially confirmed the identity.

Titus Joseph, the missing fisherman’s nephew, told St Lucia Times people last saw his uncle on Thursday.

Joseph said relatives assumed Jordon was at his friends, as the fisher would typically be away from home, sometimes for weeks.

Joseph said his uncle, in his late fifties, had previously been hospitalised for seizures.

“They operated on him and after a while they drop him. But he is a man, he used to drink nuff rum garçon,” the nephew disclosed.

“My mom told me she last saw him on Thursday. He eat a piece of fry fish. He told my mom he going at his home and sleep, so obviously, we went home and sleep. So obviously next morning, he wake up early before my mother get up and go to the Bay side. So that is why we didn’t really look out for him because is by the Bay side he always be,” Joseph said.

He said no missing person report was made to the police as relatives assumed that Jordan was staying with his friends.

According to Joseph, the fisher would visit friends at Pierrot, Vieux Fort and stay for up to two weeks before returning home.

“His habit,” Joseph told St Lucia Times about his uncle.

“They know the clothing because my people know how he dressed,” he said regarding the decomposing body.

