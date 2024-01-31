Rehabilitated Police Academy to feature swimming pool & gym

Top Cop Clifton Hicken, along with Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Mr Calvin Brutus, and Force Training Officer Superintendent Sonia Herbert, among other members of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), recently visited the Guyana Police Force Academy to inspect the ongoing rehabilitation and infrastructure work.

This is ahead of the Senior and Junior Officers’ Courses which are scheduled to commence on Monday, February 5th, 2024.

Commissioner Hicken noted that work on the Academy is in its advanced stages of completion, and will be completed by Friday, February 2nd, 2024.

The barrack rooms were meticulously refurbished to provide a comfortable and conducive environment for the officers’ training. The rooms are adorned with crisp linens and modern amenities that will ensure ranks find solace in their ‘home away from home’.

Apart from the barrack rooms, the Academy is equipped with a newly-built swimming pool, a gym, and a state-of-the-art classroom, carefully fitted out with cutting-edge learning equipment and computers.

This dynamic learning environment will not only equip the officers with the tools they need to excel in their profession but also foster a spirit of innovation and adaptability essential for navigating the complexities of modern policing.

Commissioner Hicken said the academy is almost ready to welcome a new generation of leaders. The upcoming Senior and Junior Officers’ Courses will not only impart invaluable knowledge and skills but also foster a sense of unity and purpose among the participants.The Police Academy will not just be a training ground but a catalyst for ranks’ professional growth and personal development.