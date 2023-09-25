Registration forms for January 2024 CSEC exams now available

The registration form for the January 2024 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination is available.

Registration forms are obtainable at the Examinations Division, Queen’s College Compound, Regional Education Offices, and on the Ministry of Education website: https://go.education.gov.gy/arcf8.

The closing date for the return of the registration forms to the Examinations Division, Queen’s College Compound is Friday, October 20, 2023. Applicants residing in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine can submit the completed application to the Department of Education in their region.

Late entries close on Friday, October 27, 2023. Entries received after that date will NOT be accepted.

Subjects being offered at the CSEC January sitting are Biology, Chemistry, English A, English B Human and Social Biology, Information Technology (Gen.), Mathematics, Office Administration, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Social Studies and Spanish.

The Alternative Paper (3/2) for Biology, Chemistry and Physics is a practical examination and will incur a practical fee.