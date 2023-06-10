Regional telecoms body applaud Guyana on removal of taxes on cellphones

See below for a statement from the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications Organisations (CANTO), congratulating the Government of Guyana on its recent announcement of the removal of all taxes on mobile phones:

The President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed IrfaanAli on Friday announced that he has removed all duties and taxes on mobile phones.

This announcement was made at a public meeting held in New Amsterdam in the county ofBerbice on the 10th of June, 2023.

The President reiterated his Government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and said that as President he had already removed the value-added taxes from data and mobile devices but has now gone further to remove the duties on the devices.

He said that people are doing degrees on phones and conducting business and Governmentwanted to show its support.

As President, Ali, within a few months of taking the reins of Government, liberalized thetelecommunications sector in Guyana, ushering a new fully competitive era with thetelecommunications sector.

The decision to eliminate taxes on mobile phone comes as part of the Government’scommitment to the further promotion of digital inclusion, and the empowerment of citizenswith improved access to communication technologies. A removal of these taxes emphasizesthe Government’s aim to stimulate the growth of the telecommunications sector and facilitate greater connectivity among Guyanese citizens. CANTO (the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications Operators) has worked closely with the Prime Minister of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to advance the progress of various projects. The most recent being the launch of the procurement E-platform, that has been endorsed by CANTO’s members in Guyana, Digicel, E-Net and GTT Inc.