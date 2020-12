Regional storage facilities will be retrofitted to house the COVID-19 vaccines once they become available. During Monday’s COVID-19 update, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony said while the Minis…

A 27-year-old man will be spending the next 15 years behind bars for raping a 14-year-old girl. Akeem Wong, 27, also known as, “Ben Laden”, pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that on June 3…