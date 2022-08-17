Region 7 woman is latest COVID-19 death; 142 new cases

The Health Ministry has reported that another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died.

This latest fatality is an 82-year-old female from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), who died on August 11, 2022.

With this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has gone up to 1,276.

Meanwhile, a whopping 142 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

Consequently, active cases in the country are now at 480 including two patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home (464) or institutional (14) isolation.

There are also four other persons currently in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 68,947 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in the country.