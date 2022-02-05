Region 7 man arrested for allegedly raping 17-Y-O girl

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Region 7 man arrested for allegedly raping 17-Y-O girl
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Police in Regional Division #7, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, are investigating the alleged rape of a 17-year-old female which occurred on Friday. Reports are that the victim and the suspect are known to each o…