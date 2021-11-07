Region 6 woman is latest COVID fatality; 101 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This latest fatality is a 58-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who died on Saturday, November 6, 2021. She was fully vaccinated.

According to the Ministry, the patient was admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at a medical institution. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned a positive test.

Nevertheless, the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana has gone up to 942.

Meanwhile, 101 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 36,180.

But only 2,646 of these are currently active cases including 11 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,635 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also six persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 32,592 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.