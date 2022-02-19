Region 6 celebrates top CSEC, CAPE performers

A section of the audience at the event

Fifty-seven persons were on Friday recognised for their academic achievements in both learning and education delivery.

The ceremony, which was held at St Francis Community Developers, acknowledged the accomplishments of the top National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) performers.

University of Guyana Berbice Campus top performers were also awarded. The award ceremony was for 2020 and 2021.

Deputy Chief Education Officer – Development Volika Jaikishun presented the charge to the group on behalf of Education Minister Priya Manickchand.

She noted that there is a need to take time out to recognise exceptional performances in education.

Visually impaired Afeefa Ally collecting her prize. She attained a place at Queen’s College

“In society, we sometimes valorise things that are far less important to the future wellbeing of this nation. Education needs to be placed at the forefront of our priorities because it is the medium through which we will all be able to attain our objectives.”

She explained that such accomplishments do not occur by happenstance but are the result of an unrelenting commitment to educational excellence.

“I would like to urge you to communicate your sincere gratitude to them for all they have done to get you to the place where you are and seek their continued support as you move to even greater accomplishments. This awards ceremony should serve as the impetus for the attainment of excellence in all of your endeavours as it should communicate to you that what you have accomplished has importance well beyond you as individuals but to your families, your communities, your region and this nation,” Jaikishun read.

Touching on the Government’s commitment to improving education in the country, several interventions by Government were pointed out.

These include improvement in the number and quality of textbooks and related resources available to all students in the system while at the same time they have expanded the scope of the curricular options through the consolidated curriculum and enhanced pedagogical approaches to better consider the individual needs of our students.

Nitya Narine, who has a severe hearing impediment, attained a place at The Bishops’ High School

“We continue to provide scholarships and other continuous professional development opportunities to our teachers to improve their existing skill sets and we are on track to ensuring all of our teachers within the education system are trained within the next four years. We will expand the scope of student welfare within the system and ensure that they are exposed to a more rounded education which includes opportunities in music, sports and the arts. We have increased the allocations in our Because We Care grants simply because as is reflected in all of that we do, we genuinely care about the welfare and developmental prospects of our nation’s children.”

She said she was extremely proud of the achievements of the awardees.

Among the awardees were two children who are physically challenged; Nitya Narine who attained a place at The Bishops’ High School and Afeefa Ally who attained a place at Queen’s College.

Meanwhile, fourteen teachers who retired over the past two years were also honoured.