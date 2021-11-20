Region 4 pensioner is latest COVID death; 89 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died.

This latest fatality is a 77-year-old male from Region Four, who died on Friday. He was partially vaccinated.

The total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana has gone up to 972.

Meanwhile, 89 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 37,273.

But only 1,920 of these cases are currently active including 11 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1,909 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also two persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 34,381 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in Guyana.