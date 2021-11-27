Region 3 woman is latest COVID fatality, 44 new cases

A female pensioner, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), has died.

This latest fatality is a 69-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Island – West Demerara) who died on November 26. She was fully vaccinated.

According to the Minister of Health, this now takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 986.

Meanwhile, 44 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 37,707 of which only 1,480 are currently active cases. These include 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1,464 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are also two other persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 35,241 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in Guyana.