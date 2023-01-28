Reggae Fever cancelled; promoters apologise Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Just hours before its scheduled start, the promoters of Reggae Fever announced the event was cancelled.

“Sincere apologies to all who were integral to the planning of Reggae Fever and once again Jigga Promotions regrets to announce the cancellation of Reggae Fever,” Jigga Promotions said in an issued statement today, Saturday, January 28.

The organisers issued a statement just after 6 pm citing issues beyond their control.

“A number of factors played out which prevented the event’s staging at Kensington Arena, most of them outside of the promoter’s control.

“This situation is even more regrettable since there was a prior postponement to today’s date,” the organisers said.

The event which was to be held at the Kensington Arena featured a line up of Jamaican dancehall and reggae artistes including Masicka, Shane-O, Bush Man, Johnny Osbourne as well as local artistes Chief Diin, Leadpipe, LRG and Lady Virtue.

Patrons have been assured their return tickets will be “honoured”.

“The promoter again apologizes for the inconvenience and assures patrons that their return tickets will be honoured.

Delivery of a quality package was and remains the intention of Jigga Promotions,” the promoters stated.

NewsAmericasNow.com